Candle Light Vigil To Be Held In Brussels To Mark Solidarity With Kashmiris: EU Kashmir Council

Published February 02, 2024



Pakistani and Kashmiri diaspora living in Brussels, are preparing for candle light vigil on 4th February at 5:00pm to observe 'Kashmir Solidarity Day' on Feb 5

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) Pakistani and Kashmiri diaspora living in Brussels, are preparing for candle light vigil on 4th February at 5:00pm to observe 'Kashmir Solidarity Day' on Feb 5, in a befitting manner and showing solidarity, and moral support with oppressed Kashmiri people living in the Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

In a statement issued for the events on Friday, the Kashmir Council EU has planned a wide ranging program in Brussels to commemorate Kashmir Solidarity Day, in a dignified manner.

Chairman Ali Raza Syed said: "The candle lighting event would be held under the auspices of the Kashmir Council EU at Place de l'Albertine near Brussels Train Central Station."

On Sunday, Chairman of the Kashmir Council EU Ali Raza Syed, will address online in a seminar sponsored by

the Justice for All organization in America in connection with the Kashmir Solidarity Day.

He will also speak online on 5th February, for wide ranging events being hosted by Pakistani High Commission in London, Pakistani Embassy in Berlin, Pakistani Embassy in Prague, the Czech Republic, and the Pakistani Consulate General in Melbourne, Australia.

He will be present at the opening ceremony of Pakistan's Embassy at Hague (Holland).

Meanwhile, Chairman Kashmir Council EU met with Pakistan's caretaker foreign minister Jalil Abbas Jilani during a function held in Brussels on Friday. The caretaker minister during the meeting highly praised the Kashmir Council EU's efforts made on the Kashmir issue. The caretaker minister was informed by Ali Raza Syed about the measures made by EU's Kashmir Council, in carrying out a successful awareness campaign throughout the Europe for highlighting Kashmir issue.

More Stories From Kashmir