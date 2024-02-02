- Home
- Kashmir
- News
- Candle light vigil to be held in Brussels to mark Solidarity with Kashmiris: EU Kashmir Council
Candle Light Vigil To Be Held In Brussels To Mark Solidarity With Kashmiris: EU Kashmir Council
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 02, 2024 | 11:17 PM
Pakistani and Kashmiri diaspora living in Brussels, are preparing for candle light vigil on 4th February at 5:00pm to observe 'Kashmir Solidarity Day' on Feb 5
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) Pakistani and Kashmiri diaspora living in Brussels, are preparing for candle light vigil on 4th February at 5:00pm to observe 'Kashmir Solidarity Day' on Feb 5, in a befitting manner and showing solidarity, and moral support with oppressed Kashmiri people living in the Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).
In a statement issued for the events on Friday, the Kashmir Council EU has planned a wide ranging program in Brussels to commemorate Kashmir Solidarity Day, in a dignified manner.
Chairman Ali Raza Syed said: "The candle lighting event would be held under the auspices of the Kashmir Council EU at Place de l'Albertine near Brussels Train Central Station."
On Sunday, Chairman of the Kashmir Council EU Ali Raza Syed, will address online in a seminar sponsored by
the Justice for All organization in America in connection with the Kashmir Solidarity Day.
He will also speak online on 5th February, for wide ranging events being hosted by Pakistani High Commission in London, Pakistani Embassy in Berlin, Pakistani Embassy in Prague, the Czech Republic, and the Pakistani Consulate General in Melbourne, Australia.
He will be present at the opening ceremony of Pakistan's Embassy at Hague (Holland).
Meanwhile, Chairman Kashmir Council EU met with Pakistan's caretaker foreign minister Jalil Abbas Jilani during a function held in Brussels on Friday. The caretaker minister during the meeting highly praised the Kashmir Council EU's efforts made on the Kashmir issue. The caretaker minister was informed by Ali Raza Syed about the measures made by EU's Kashmir Council, in carrying out a successful awareness campaign throughout the Europe for highlighting Kashmir issue.
APP/ahr/
Recent Stories
Kashmir Solidarity Day-a landmark to bring Kashmir freedom struggle to its logic ..
NCSW seminar demands women's political participation in elections
Rafah a 'pressure cooker of despair': UN
Kenya vows those responsible for blast will be 'held accountable'
Jamal Shah inaugurates degree show in Art & Culture University
AJK PM urges USA for early resolution of Kashmir dispute
MQM-P holds public meeting in Hyderabad
Model Town Tragedy: ATC dismisses PAT's plea for stopping trial till formation o ..
JI to fight the case of Karachi: Ameer JI Karachi
Lack of basic facilities main concern of NA-123 voters
Jordan end Tajikistan fairytale to reach first Asian Cup semi-final
Oath taken from polling staff in Attock
More Stories From Kashmir
-
Kashmir Solidarity Day-a landmark to bring Kashmir freedom struggle to its logical ends5 minutes ago
-
AJK PM urges USA for early resolution of Kashmir dispute23 minutes ago
-
Kashmir Solidarity Day rally to resonate from Commissioner Complex on February 53 hours ago
-
Kashmiris from entire world to observe 'Kashmir Solidarity Day' in befitting manner3 hours ago
-
Reforms in AJK local bodies act imminent4 hours ago
-
KIIR calls on UN to halt illegal campaign launched by Indian troops in occupied Kashmir3 hours ago
-
First lady member AJK parliamentarian Surraya Khursheed laid to rest2 days ago
-
Raising Kashmir issue top priority of AJK govt: AJK PM2 days ago
-
Grand Boat Rally on February 5 for Kashmir Solidarity Day with zest2 days ago
-
AJK President condoles demise of Surraya Khurshid3 days ago
-
Kashmiris observe Indian Republic Day as black day in front of Indian Embassy in Brussels7 days ago
-
Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq condoles demise of Pervaiz Shoukat and R ..7 days ago