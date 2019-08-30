Capital turned into colors of Pak, Kashmiri flags on Kashmir Hour

The federal capital presented a landscape of unity and affection with Pakistani and Kashmiri flags hoisting all over the city, as the nation was observing "Kashmir Hour" on Friday to express solidarity with the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK) to condemn the atrocities being committed by Indian occupational forces over Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :The Federal capital presented a landscape of unity and affection with Pakistani and Kashmiri flags hoisting all over the city, as the nation was observing "Kashmir Hour" on Friday to express solidarity with the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK) to condemn the atrocities being committed by Indian occupational forces over Kashmiris.

People from capital seemed energetic while holding Pakistani and Kashmiri flags, badges and other items depicting solidarity with people of Kashmir, which were distributed among them particularly the school students who were on the roads of the city observing 'Kashmir Hour' on directive of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

All the stakeholders including public and private officials, schoolteachers, media persons and prominent members of civil society demonstrated a grand show from 1200 to 1230 hours for Kashmiris.

Huge sized Kashmiri along with Pakistani flags were also displayed on all the main buildings including Supreme Court of Pakistan, PM Secretariat, Parliament House and other main buildings that gave a pleasant aerial view depicting the affection and unity between both the nations.

Main roads of the city were flooding with masses that were holding Kashmiri flags chanting slogans like "Kashmir banay ga Pakistan", "Modi Murdabad", and "Lay kar rahain gay Azadi" while special sermons and prayers were also offered for Kashmiri people during Jummah prayers.

The day was observed enthusiastically through different activities such as processions, rallies with playing national songs in the background that was organized by various ministries, trade and journalist unions, corporations and people from different walks of life to show the world that Pakistanis were standing with their Kashmiri brethren.