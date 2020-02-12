CASHT holds solidarity walk to project Kashmir cause

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :The students of Center for Advanced Studies in Health and Technology (CASHT) participated in a walk followed by a seminar held here on Wednesday to give a message of solidarity to the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK), in their heroic struggle against the Indian's brutalities in the occupied territory.

The walk's participants holding banners and placards marched from 6th Road to Rawalpindi Arts Council, raising slogans in favour of the Kashmiri people.

The banners and placards were inscribed with the slogans, we want freedom, go India go back and the Kashmir will soon become the part of Pakistan.

Executive Director, Kashmir Media Service (KMS), Shaikh Tajammul-ul-Islam, while addressing the seminar said that Kashmir was the natural part of Pakistan as Kashmiri people opted for Pakistan during separation 1947.

He said status quo could not be maintained in IoK, and Kashmiris with their struggle would bring about change in the region.

"Indian atrocities can not suppress the passion of freedom from the hearts of brave Kashmiris and they will achieve their ultimate goal," he added.

Shaikh said the world had now started taking interest, indicating a change in Kashmir that would lead to freedom of the innocent people.

He urged the students to play their role in highlighting the Kashmir issue by utilizing different forums.

Managing Director, CASHT, Tayyab H. Malik said the walk was a symbolic of the fact that all segments of society including the academicians and the students had the same voice and they stood together with their Kashmiri brethren in their freedom struggle.

Among others, the seminar was attended by All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), Leader Abdul Hameed Lone, Ejaz Rizvi and officials of CASHT.