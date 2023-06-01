UrduPoint.com

CEC AJK Calls On President Sultan; Presents EC Report 2022

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 01, 2023 | 09:28 PM

Azad Jammu Kashmir Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Justice Retired Abdul Rasheed Sulharia called on President AJK Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry on Thursday and presented the annual report of the Election Commission 2022 to him

The CEC briefed the President about the recently held local bodies elections in Azad Kashmir.

Speaking on the occasion, Barrister Chaudhry congratulated the CEC for the peaceful conduct of local body elections, which were after a gap of 32 years.

The President also praised the positive role of the AJK Supreme Court and expressed the hope that the newly elected local body members would serve the state to the best of their ability.

Senior member election commission Raja Mohammad Farooq Niaz and Secretary of Election Commission Sardar Ghazanfar Khan were also present in the meeting held in the Federal metropolis.

