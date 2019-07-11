UrduPoint.com
Celebrations In IOK Over India's Defeat In Cricket World Cup

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 31 minutes ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 11:30 AM

Celebrations in IOK over India's defeat in Cricket World Cup

People in Indian Held Kashmir erupted in jubilation soon after New Zealand defeated India in the semi-final of the ICC World Cup on Wednesday night

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :People in Indian Held Kashmir erupted in jubilation soon after New Zealand defeated India in the semi-final of the ICC World Cup on Wednesday night.

According to Kashmir Media Service soon after India's dream of winning the World Cup was shattered by New Zealand, residents of Srinagar could not hide their joy.

They took to the streets to celebrate India's defeat. One of the favorites to lift the World Cup trophy, the Indian team was defeated by the New Zealand by 18 runs in Manchester.

Videos and images soon vent viral of the people of Srinagar setting off firecrackers and chanting pro-freedom, pro-Pakistan and anti-India slogans. People also celebrated India's exit in other areas of the occupiedterritory.

Meanwhile, twitter users also went into overdrive following India's defeat with users trolling Indian team's captain Virat Kohli saying, "Kohli tujhse nahin hota chase (Kohli you cannot chase)."

