Ceremonies schedule to mark Kashmir Day on Feb 5

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner office here on Thursday announced schedule of ceremonies to be arranged in the wake of Kashmir Day on February 5 across the district.

According to spokesman, central ceremony to observe solidarity with Kashmiris would be arranged at DC office 10 am. There would be playing of siren and silence held for one minute to mark start of the ceremonies. Special prayers would be made for liberation of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) since division of the Sub continent.

A seminar would be held at Jinnah Auditorium District Council Hall. Students hailing from different schools and colleges would sing songs containing popular lyrics and genre of music belonged to the beautiful Kashmir valley.

Tableaus would be presented to highlight miseries of grief-stricken people of IIOJK following series of atrocities being committed at hands of armed forces of the neighbouring country.

Local parliamentarians would grace the occasion to express solidarity with Kashmiris brethren duly hosted by the district government officials at the auditorium.

Playing competitions were also added up in the solidarity programs. They would be conducted at Faisal Stadium from dawn to dusk. Deputy Commissioner, District Police Officer and other officers would address to the different programs being scheduled on Kashmir Day.