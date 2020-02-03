Ceremony at Aiwan-e-Iqbal expresses solidarity with Kashmiris

A ceremony was held at Aiwan-e-Iqbal by the Punjab Human Rights Department, in collaboration with a private school system, here on Monday to express solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiris

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :A ceremony was held at Aiwan-e-Iqbal by the Punjab Human Rights Department, in collaboration with a private school system, here on Monday to express solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiris.

Provincial Minister for Human Rights & Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ijaz Alam Augustine was the chief guest at the event while Mushaal Malik, wife of Kashmiri leader Yaseen Malik, Parliamentary Secretary for Human Rights Mahindra Pal Singh, representatives of civil society and a large number of students and teachers from different institutions attended it.

The students presented different programmes and a special documentary about the Indian atrocities against Kashmiris was also presented.

Minister Ijaz Alam Augustine said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had raised the Kashmir issue vigorously at international forums. He regretted the silence of the international community over the killing of innocent Kashmiris. He said that Kashmir was an integral part of Pakistan and Pakistanis would keep supporting Kashimir diplomatically always. He said that for sustainable peace in the region, the Kashmir issue must be resolved in the light of the UN resolutions.

The Minister for HR&MA said that the movement of Kashmiri people for the right of self-determination could not be suppressed with force, as the people of occupied Kashmir had offered sacrifices for their freedom from India.

Mushaal Malik said they were hopeful that the youth would bring a revolution in Kashmir. She said the death of Burhan Wani, the slain young Kashmiri freedom-fighter, exposed the injustices at the hands of Indian forces. She said it was the fifth generation of Kashmiris who were facing brutalities by the Indian state.

Mahinra Pal Singh said that the UN's recent report confirmed the Indian aggression in occupied Kashmir. He said that Kashmiris had the right to get independence and India should be held accountable for killing hundreds and thousands of innocent people.

Secretary HR&MA Dr Arshad Ahmad said that the aim of the ceremony was to show solidarity with Kashmiris and remind the international community of its obligation towards India to stop it from its decades long atrocities on Kashmiri people.

Professor Abdul Manan said that the day was near when the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir would win their freedom from India. He also appealed to the Pakistani youth to support the cause of freedom of Kashmir at every forum.