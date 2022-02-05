Chain of human hands made on Kashmir Solidarity Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2022 ) :A chain of human hands was made on Saturday in Zila Council Chowk to express solidarity with Kashmiri people as well as honor their freedom fighters.

Hundreds of students, razakars of civil defense and activists of civil society thronged district council chowk and made chain of human hands to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day.

Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Chaudhry Lateef Nazar, Divisional Commissioner Zahid Hussain, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Imran Mehmood and others were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Chaudhry Lateef Nazar paid best tributes to the martyrs of Kashmir freedom movement and said that Kashmiris were struggling for the last 7 decades for their fundamental right of self-determination.

He said that India was using force to press the freedom voice of Kashmiris but it should remember that blood of innocent Kashmiri martyrs would surely bring revolution in the region and India would have to face the music over barbarism on Kashmiri people.

On this occasion, schoolchildren also sang 'milli naghmas'.