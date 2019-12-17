Chairman All Parties Hurriyat Conference Syed Ali Gilani reiterates to continue freedom struggle

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :Chairman All Parties Hurriyat Conference Syed Ali Gilani has reiterated to continue the ongoing struggle until the last Indian soldier withdraws from Indian occupied Kashmir.

In a message to the Kashmiri people, he said India has put the entire Kashmir region under an unprecedented and indefinite security lockdown and communications black out, reported Kashmir Media Service.

Ali Gilani said despite all these brutalities, Kashmiri people will continue their resistance and they will never give up their demand for freedom.

Meanwhile, Syed Ali Gilani has also announced ten point programme for Kashmiris to counter Indian machinations.