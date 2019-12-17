UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chairman All Parties Hurriyat Conference Syed Ali Gilani Reiterates To Continue Freedom Struggle

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 12:35 PM

Chairman All Parties Hurriyat Conference Syed Ali Gilani reiterates to continue freedom struggle

Chairman All Parties Hurriyat Conference Syed Ali Gilani has reiterated to continue the ongoing struggle until the last Indian soldier withdraws from Indian occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :Chairman All Parties Hurriyat Conference Syed Ali Gilani has reiterated to continue the ongoing struggle until the last Indian soldier withdraws from Indian occupied Kashmir.

In a message to the Kashmiri people, he said India has put the entire Kashmir region under an unprecedented and indefinite security lockdown and communications black out, reported Kashmir Media Service.

Ali Gilani said despite all these brutalities, Kashmiri people will continue their resistance and they will never give up their demand for freedom.

Meanwhile, Syed Ali Gilani has also announced ten point programme for Kashmiris to counter Indian machinations.

Related Topics

India Hurriyat Conference Media All From

Recent Stories

Ten Civilians Killed in Roadside Blast in Afghanis ..

3 minutes ago

US Dollar to Keep Influencing Oil Price Formation ..

4 minutes ago

Opposition's tactics to halt accountability could ..

4 minutes ago

England beat Pakistan by 29 runs in first T20I

14 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen reaffirms goal of reform on Golden Ju ..

14 minutes ago

OIC welcomes overwhelming vote to renew UNRWA mand ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.