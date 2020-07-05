Chairman EU Pak Friendship Federation Europe deplores killing of innocent Kashmiri man

Chairman EU Pak Friendship Federation Europe, Chaudhry Perveiz Iqbal Losar has written a letter to the President of European Parliament David-Maria Sassoli over the killing of an innocent 65-year-old Kashmiri man who was shot dead by the Indian police on Wednesday morning in the northern district of India-administered Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2020 ):Chairman EU Pak Friendship Federation Europe, Chaudhry Perveiz Iqbal Losar has written a letter to the President of European Parliament David-Maria Sassoli over the killing of an innocent 65-year-old Kashmiri man who was shot dead by the Indian police on Wednesday morning in the northern district of India-administered Kashmir.

In the letter, it was demanded to took notice of the killing of an innocent Kashmiri man who was shot dead by the Indian police.

The victim, identified by local media as Bashir Ahmed Khan, was accompanied by a 3-year-old boy. Khan's daughter said her father had gone to the bank to cash a cheque and on the way he was dragged out of his car and then shot in cold blood. She further said her father's killers did not care about the 3-year-old child who was accompanying him.

"Who shoots a person in front of a 3-year-old kid?" she said in deep anguish.

Chaudhry Perveiz Iqbal Losar said that the reign of terror has intensified in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir since August 5, 2019 when the Indian authorities purportedly annexed the state; bearing in mind, at least, 229 civilians killed in more than 100 military operations across IOJ&K this year from January to June.

On behalf of EU-Pak Friendship Federation Europe, I request you constitute a EU MEPs commission of enquiry on all the killings including that of 3-year old boy's grandfather and to persuade the chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court to open a formal investigation under Articles 6 & 7 of the Statue of Rome to bring to justice all the perpetrators of the crime of genocide perpetrated in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

