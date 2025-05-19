Chairman KCEU lauds President Erdogan’s Support for Kashmir

Brussels-based Kashmir Council Europe (KCEU) on Monday welcomed the recent statement by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the Kashmir issue, where he expressed Turkiye’s willingness to play a constructive role in facilitating a peaceful resolution

MIRPUR (AJK), (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) Brussels-based Kashmir Council Europe (KCEU) on Monday welcomed the recent statement by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the Kashmir issue, where he expressed Turkiye’s willingness to play a constructive role in facilitating a peaceful resolution.

A statement released to the media here on Monday Chairman Kashmir Council Europe Ali Raza Syed appreciated President Erdogan’s remarks on Kashmir and called for resolution of Kashmir issue aligns with the aspirations of the Kashmiri people for freedom from Indian occupation and lasting peace and justice in their homeland.

"President Erdogan who has recently held talks with Pakistani Prime Minister of Pakistan, Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, said that he discussed Kashmir at length, expressing his interest in playing the role of a mediator between New Delhi and Islamabad", Syed said emphasizing for a balanced approach, human rights-based resolution and the importance of international involvement in addressing the Kashmir dispute", the message said.

Chair of KCEU urges the international community to take concrete steps in ensuring the implementation of UN resolutions on Kashmir, which guarantee the right to self-determination for the Kashmiri people.

Concluding, KC EU Chairman said "we call upon global leaders and international organizations, including the United Nations, OIC, EU and OIC to actively engage in resolving the Kashmir issue in accordance with the wishes of the Kashmiri people.

