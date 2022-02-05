Chairman KSFJ, Barrister Shahid Majeed submits resolutions to UN office and Indian Embassy in Tokyo

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2022 ) :Chairman Kashmir Solidarity Forum Japan, Barrister Shahid Majeed submitted Resolutions to the United Nations Mission and Indian Embassy in Tokyo respectively on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day on Saturday.

Shahid, a well known Kashmiri leader said that Kashmiri people living all over the world have observed February 5 to express solidarity with Kashmiri people and to condemn Indian forces' atrocities in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

"India's illegal occupation has created an alarming situation in Jammu and Kashmir where innocent people are being killed every day by the Indian forces which had failed to curb their voice for freedom", Shahid Majeed told APP from Tokyo after submitting Resolutions to UN mission and Indian Embassy.

He said India has been trying to implement its immoral agenda in the entire region ever since and the entire world clearly knows India's frustrated efforts for establishing its so called supremacy in the region.

Chairman, KSFJ said the submission of a resolution to the UN Representative Office in Tokyo reminds the United Nations it's pledge made to the people of Kashmir, accepting their right of self determination.

Barrister Shahid Majeed said that the Indian Army invaded Jammu and Kashmir and occupied it in complete violation of the partition plan of the Indian subcontinent and against the aspirations of Kashmiris who would never accept India's occupation of their land.

He said Indian forces are using cruel tactics to silence the voices of Kashmiris by creating an atmosphere of fear and terror in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that India presents itself as a so-called champion of human rights, while the Fascist Modi government is inflicting immense atrocities on the minorities living in India and is bent upon changing the proportion of population in Kashmir.

Barrister Shahid Majeed said the heinous designs of the Indian government to maintain its illegal hold on Jammu and Kashmir has put the safety and future of South Asia at stake.

He said that more than 900,000 Indian soldiers have put eight million Kashmiris under siege and made the occupied territories the largest prison in the world. "Despite all these inhuman acts India has not been able to dampen the determined spirit of freedom loving Kashmiri people", asserted Chairman, KSFJ.

Barrister Shahid Majeed said that India must stop its brutal suppression of Kashmiris, adhere to its international human rights obligations, and honor the commitment to grant to Kashmiris their inalienable right to self-determination through a free and impartial plebiscite under the UN auspices.

Chairman KSFJ acknowledged Pakistan's continued political, diplomatic and moral support to the oppressed Kashmiris in their legitimate struggle for the right to self-determination, promised to them by the international community through numerous UNSC Resolutions.