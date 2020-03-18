UrduPoint.com
Chairman Of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat (TeH) Jammu And Kashmir, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai Pays Homage To Martyred School Principal In IOK

Wed 18th March 2020 | 04:24 PM

Senior APHC leader and the Chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat (TeH) Jammu and Kashmir, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai has paid glowing tributes to Rizwan Ahmed Pandit, principal of a school, who was killed in custody by Indian police in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) on his 1st martyrdom anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :Senior APHC leader and the Chairman of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat (TeH) Jammu and Kashmir, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai has paid glowing tributes to Rizwan Ahmed Pandit, principal of a school, who was killed in custody by Indian police in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) on his 1st martyrdom anniversary.

Rizwan Ahmed Pandit was arrested by Indian police from his home in Awantipora area of Pulwama district and was tortured to death during the intervening night of 18th and 19th March, last year, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai in a statement issued in Srinagar, said that the custodial killings in IOK were order of the day during 1990s when Kashmiris had intensified their freedom struggle. It is believed that hundreds, rather thousands, perished in the interrogation centres run by the brutal Indian armed forces, he said.

The Chairman TeH deplored that India was using the intimidation, harassment, arbitrary arrests, fake encounters, slapping of draconian Public Safety Act and summoning of political activists to army camps as a policy to create an atmosphere of fear in IOK.

Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai said the brutal custodial killing of innocent lecturer, Rizwan Ahmed Pandit, once again exposed the vulnerability and insecurity to the lives of Kashmiris as the impunity granted to Indian troops by the occupation authorities keeps increasing.

He said that the killing of innocent people in the occupied territory was not a rare occurrence in the territory. Hundreds and thousands of young and old Kashmiris have been killed in the same manner by Indian forces, he added.

Expressing deep anguish over the cold-blooded murder of Rizwan Pandit, he said that such brutality was unjustified and had no place in civilized democracies. He said that the unprecedented use of violence by the Indian forces against the unarmed and innocent Kashmiris was condemnable.

Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai said that the Indian forces' personnel were stifling the voice of Kashmiris, committing all sorts of atrocities and repressions but unfortunately, the international community was turning a blind eye to these gross and systematic human rights abuses in IOK. "It is high time the world community forces India to understand that violence is not and cannot be the answer to political demands for justice and rights," he said.

The Chairman (TeH) expressed deep pain and sympathy with the bereaved family and prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul.

