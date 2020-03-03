UrduPoint.com
Chairman PRCS Calls On President Masood Khan

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 05:54 PM

Sardar Masood Khan, President Azad Jammu and Kashmir, has said that the Presidency and the Pakistan Red Crescent Society-AJK will fully facilitate organizations like the Pakistan Red Crescent Society in their welfare-oriented projects and social endeavours

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020) Sardar Masood Khan, President Azad Jammu and Kashmir, has said that the Presidency and the Pakistan Red Crescent Society-AJK will fully facilitate organizations like the Pakistan Red Crescent Society in their welfare-oriented projects and social endeavours. He said that support will be provided in institutional capacity building for disaster management, risk aversion, training in first aid, Community Based Risk Education and Victims Assistance, skill development for gender empowerment and similar social activities for engaging the youth.

The President made these remarks while interacting with Mr. Abrar ul Haque, Chairman PRCS, who called on him at Jammu and Kashmir House.

The AJK President while welcoming Mr. Abrar ul Haque, congratulated him on assuming his responsibilities as Chairman PRCS. He said that with vast experience in the sectors of social entrepreneurship and other national-level philanthropic initiatives, Mr Abrar would help bring new zeal to PRCS and also enhance the visibility of this very important organisation.

Saying that humanitarian services offered by Pakistan Red Crescent Society were acknowledged and appreciated at the global level, especially in the wake of the 2005 earthquake, the President said that the organization is not only playing a significant role in disaster management and mitigation but is also contributing to relief and rehabilitation work following natural disasters.

He added that PRSC has always a key player in creating valuable awareness within the general public, in the sectors of health, hygiene, sanitation, community self-sufficiency and even providing psycho-social support to the masses afflicted by natural disasters.

Chairman PRCS thanked the President for his support and assured that under his leadership he would dispassionately look into the pending affairs of the PRCS and develop mechanisms to strengthen provincial chapters of the PRCS, which, he said, are the execution arms of the organisations.

Masood Khan said that AJK lies on active seismic fault lines and is also prone to other natural disasters. “We must constantly revise and update disaster preparedness and risk mitigation plans in disaster-prone areas of Azad Jammu and Kashmir to ensure the best response to unforeseen calamities”, he said.

The AJK President said that it is pertinent to engage first responders including volunteers, district administration, NDMA, SDMA and people from similar organizations by helping train them in creating awareness relating to disaster management, rescue and relief activities.

