Changing Kashmir Status Dangerous For Regional Peace: AJK Prime Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 14 seconds ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 07:05 PM

Changing Kashmir status dangerous for regional peace: AJK Prime Minister

Azad Jammu & Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Tuesday said the decision of Indian government to change the Kashmir's status was illegal and a great threat for regional peace

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :Azad Jammu & Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Tuesday said the decision of Indian government to change the Kashmir's status was illegal and a great threat for regional peace.

Talking to ptv, he said Kashmir dispute was a serious matter and should be resolved as per the resolutions of United Nation to give basic right to self-determination to Kashmiris.

He said the Kashmir issue was grabbing attention of United States and international community to play their role to put pressure on India to impede atrocities on innocent people of Kashmir.

