Chief Justice (CJ) of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Justice Raja Saeed Akram Khan launches spring tree plantation drive

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 26th Feb, 2025) Chief Justice (CJ) of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Justice Raja Saeed Akram Khan along with Senior Judge of Supreme Court of AJK Justice Khawaja Muhammad Naseem and Justice Raza Ali Khan inaugurated the new year spring tree plantation campaign here on Wednesday by planting different saplings at the land reserved for the under constructed building of the Supreme Court Registry Branch.

The CJ reviewed the pace of the construction work of the gigantic project. The AJK Public Works Department building division started leveling the semi hilly land by installing a regular machinery, it was told on this occasion in briefing to the CJ of AJK.

Raja Saeed advised the state PWD on this occasion that the newly constructed building of the Supreme Court Registry Branch Mirpur should be made worthy of the glory and state of art of the Supreme Court and special attention should be paid to its quality.

On this occasion Advocate General Sheikh Masood Iqbal, President of the Supreme Court Bar Association Javed Najam Al Saqib Advocate, officials of the AJK Supreme Court and High Court Bar Associations, senior lawyers, Sr. Forest Department officials CF Raja Zahid Hussain Khan, Raja Jahanzeb SE Buildings, PWD Tahir Mehmood Butt, Ex-Eng Building Shehzada Aurangzeb, DFO Raja Imran Shafi, DFO Raja Akram Subhani Khan and officials and members of Kashmir Press Club were also present on this occasion.

Deputy Registrar Supreme Court of AJK Iftikhar Shaukat and others prayed for the success of the national tree plantation campaign and the early completion of the under constructed Supreme Court building project.

