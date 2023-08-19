Open Menu

Chief Justice Of Azad Kashmir Justice Raja Saeed Akram Khan Condoles Over Demise Of AJK PM Anwaar Ul Haq's Aunt

Faizan Hashmi Published August 19, 2023 | 10:11 PM

Chief Justice of Azad Kashmir Justice Raja Saeed Akram Khan condoles over demise of AJK PM Anwaar Ul Haq's aunt

Chief Justice of Azad Kashmir Justice Raja Saeed Akram Khan on Saturday visited AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq at Jammu Kashmir House in the federal metropolis to offer condolences on the demise of later's aunt

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2023 ) , Chief Justice of Azad Kashmir Justice Raja Saeed Akram Khan on Saturday visited AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq at Jammu Kashmir House in the Federal metropolis to offer condolences on the demise of later's aunt.

While praying for the departed soul, Justice Khan extended his heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family.

The Chief Justice of Azad Jammu Kashmir also visited the former Defense Secretary Gen. (Retd) Ikram ul Haq at his residence in the federal metropolis and expressed his condolence on the death of his aunt.

