Chief Secretary AJK Directs Strict Implementation Of SOPS To Control COVID-19 Situation

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 10:57 PM

Chief Secretary, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Mathar Niaz Rana on Friday directed to take strict action for implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to combat spread of COVID-19

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :Chief Secretary, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Mathar Niaz Rana on Friday directed to take strict action for implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to combat spread of COVID-19.

Chairing a high-level meeting he expressed grave concerns over the increasing number of COVID-19 patients in the state and said situation has become alarming.

Inspector General of Police, Salah ud Din, Secretary Information and Tourism Midhat Shahzad, Secretary LGRD, Ejaz Ahmed Khan, Director General Information and Public Relation Raja Azhar Iqbal, Director General Information Technology board Dr. Khalid Raffique, Commissioners of all three divisions, Deputy Inspector Generals (DIGs) and other concerned officials attended the meeting.

He said hospitals has almost filled their space to receive more patients and the reported cases are increasing day by day.

The Chief Secretary directed the administration to ensure strict implementation of SOPs. "Those violating these SOPs must be charged under law", he said.

He further directed the concerned authorities to seal those shops not following SOPs and also to confiscate public sector transport found violating government announced SOPs.

Mathar Niaz Rana also directed to launch ten days vigorous awareness campaign to create awareness among public about coronavirus.

"Wearing mask must be ensured through immediate penalties. Administration must ensure presence of Magistrate in field to properly monitor implementation of SOPs", Rana added.

The Chief Secretary appealed masses to take all recommended precautionary measures including wearing mask, avoiding unnecessary outdoor activities and maintaining social distancing to keep them safe.

