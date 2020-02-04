UrduPoint.com
Children Mesmerize Audience By Highlighting Indian Brutalities Through Tableau, Songs

Faizan Hashmi 32 seconds ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 05:37 PM

Children mesmerize audience by highlighting Indian brutalities through tableau, songs

Students of Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) and Roots Millennium Schools Tuesday mesmerized the audience of jam packed Convention Centre by highlighting Indian brutalities in occupied Jammu and Kashmir through tableau, national songs in an effective way

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :Students of Federal Directorate of education (FDE) and Roots Millennium Schools Tuesday mesmerized the audience of jam packed Convention Centre by highlighting Indian brutalities in occupied Jammu and Kashmir through tableau, national songs in an effective way.

The event titled "Solidarity with Kashmir Youth Conference" was organized by Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration in collaboration with National Highways Authority (NHA).

The students mostly belonging to Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) run schools through their performance demanded of the world to implement the United Nations resolution on Kashmir and true letter and spirit. Minister for Communications Murad Saeed was the chief guest.

Speaking on the occasion, Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting Chairman Faisal Javed said Pakistan has successfully raised Kashmir issue in different international fora under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Kashmiris would soon get freedom. Pakistan will continue support of Kashmiris till last drop of their blood.

Deputy Commissioner ICT Hamza Shafqaat said the systematic campaign dedicated to enhance awareness for observing Kashmir Solidarity Day on February 5, was being continued since last ten days. The students of over 400 schools and colleges of Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) and a couple of private schools attended the conference.

It was aimed at channelising the energies of youth towards positive activities and portray India as a fascist country.

