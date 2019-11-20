UrduPoint.com
Children Worst Victims Of Indian State Terrorism In IOK

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 11:53 AM

Children worst victims of Indian state terrorism in IOK

In Indian occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their unabated acts of state terrorism have martyred 894 children during the last thirty years

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :In Indian occupied Kashmir, Indian troops in their unabated acts of state terrorism have martyred 894 children during the last thirty years.

A report released by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service on the occasion of the World Children Day revealed that 894 children were among the 95,469 civilians martyred by Indian troops from January 01, 1989 till date.

The report said that the killing of civilians by the troops rendered 107,780 children orphaned in the territory during the period.

The report said that thousands of people including young school boys and girls were also injured by the pellets fired by Indian troops.

It added that dozens of persons including 19-month-old Hiba Jan, Ulfat Hameed (17), Asif Ahmad Sheikh (10), Bilal Ahmad Butt (17), Insha Mushtaq, Aaqib Zahoor (16), Tariq Ahmad Gojri (19) and Faizan Ashraf Tantray (19) have lost their eyesight totally due to pellet injuries.

