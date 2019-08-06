China Concerned About Kashmir Status Quo Changes - Foreign Ministry

Beijing stands against any actions that unilaterally change the status quo in regards to Jammu and Kashmir and its Ladakh territory, which for China would amount to a violation of its sovereignty, and urges India and Pakistan to exercise restraint and choose a diplomatic solution to their territorial dispute, the Chinese Foreign Ministry's spokesperson, Hua Chunying, said on Tuesday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2019) Beijing stands against any actions that unilaterally change the status quo in regards to Jammu and Kashmir and its Ladakh territory, which for China would amount to a violation of its sovereignty, and urges India and Pakistan to exercise restraint and choose a diplomatic solution to their territorial dispute, the Chinese Foreign Ministry's spokesperson, Hua Chunying, said on Tuesday.

"China is seriously concerned about the current situation in Kashmir. China's position on the Kashmir issue is clear and consistent. It is also an international consensus that the Kashmir issue is an issue left from the past between India and Pakistan. The relevant sides need to exercise restraint and act prudently. In particular, they should refrain from taking actions that will unilaterally change the status quo and escalate tensions. We call on both India and Pakistan to peacefully resolve the relevant disputes through dialogue and consultation and safeguard peace and stability in the region," Hua said.

India and Pakistan have held conflicting sovereignty claims over parts of Kashmir since gaining independence from the British Empire in 1947.

The Indian part, Jammu and Kashmir, had been granted a special status in 1954 under Article 370 of the Indian constitution, which established a constitution for the state and secured decision-making rights in all areas except for defense, foreign affairs and communications.

On Monday, Article 370 was revoked by a presidential decree, after which a relevant bill was introduced in the upper house of India's parliament. Lawmakers from both houses of parliament have voted to approve the bill.

This decision, if enacted, would bring about a major administrative restructuring of Jammu and Kashmir. The state would be split into two union territories by chopping off the Ladakh area. Both new territories would be under direct Federal control, but only the new Jammu and Kashmir would have a legislature.