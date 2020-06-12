China-India or Indo-Pak war can trigger global nuclear Armageddon: AJK president

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan Friday said China had given a clear message to India to stay away and renounce its revisionist and expansionist agenda

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :

"After China's robust response on Doklam, Sikkim and Ladakh, India caved in because it does not want a repeat of the 1962 war, but its designs vis-a-vis China remain unchanged," he said in an interview with an online news portal and a monthly magazine.

China, the president said, did not want India to imperil CPEC passing through Gilgit-Baltistan or attempt to alter the status of Azad Kashmir in any way.

About AJK's position on the disputed Ladakh region boundary, he said words would be chosen carefully in deference to the Chinese sensitivities and our long-standing relationship, but China's pressure on India was a decisive factor because it reined in India's aggression in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) and against Pakistan.

He, however, said the standoff would not bridle India's atrocities in IOJ&K or rush for colonisation in the territory. That could be stopped only through active resistance by Kashmiris and to a lesser extent by some decisive action by the international community.

When asked how did China India border standoff affect the morale of Kashmiri people, the AJK president said, "Hopes of Kashmiris have been raised.

They think they are not alone and that China is too on their side." Ruling out an all-out war between China and India, the president said, despite their significant differences, both the countries were tamping down tensions. "China, Pakistan and India are all nuclear powers and an active war theatre between them could trigger a global nuclear Armageddon." When asked to comment on Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's remarks in which Singh warned that this was not the India of 1962, President Masood said Rajnath Singh's bravado should not be taken seriously as he did not see any difference between today's India and the India of 1962.

"Yes, it (India) has more arsenals and nuclear power today but has the same hegemonic mind-set with feet of clay," he remarked.

He said the costs of a confrontation for India would be too high, and Modi did not want to be excoriated like Nehru for another discomfiture.

Replying a question about the possible threat of aggression from India against Pakistan, he said, "I believe that Pakistan is already under attack and in a state of war with India. An attack on the IOJ&K is an attack on Pakistan. This is not Indian territory."