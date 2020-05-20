UrduPoint.com
China Nominates AJK Engr. For Excellence Award

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 08:48 PM

Ministry of Education, China, nominated a young Engr. Sohaib Manzoor for HUST international academic honorary excellence award (2018-19) from the Chinese University - Huazhong University of Science and Technology, Wuhan

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) : Ministry of education, China, nominated a young Engr. Sohaib Manzoor for HUST international academic honorary excellence award (2018-19) from the Chinese University - Huazhong University of Science and Technology, Wuhan.

The PhD scholars having above 80 percentage in their course works and quality papers published in category B or above journals are recommended for this precious award.

Sohaib told APP on Wednesday that he had more than 10 publications (in journals of category A) in the research area of information and communication engineering and maintained an overall percentage of 90.29 in the PhD coursework.

'I have been volunteering for international student office (ISO) at HUST for assisting international students with their registration process as well since 2017", he said while responding to a question about his distinguished career in his academic life.

Sohaib Manzoor received the B.S. degree in electrical engineering from Mirpur University of Science and Technology, Pakistan, in 2011with a Gold Medal to his name and the M.

S. degree in electrical and electronics engineering from Coventry University, United Kingdom in 2014 with a distinction.

Since May 2012, he is a permanent faculty member at Department of Electrical Engineering in the state run Mirpur University of Science and Technology, Pakistan.

Currently he is pursuing his Ph.D. degree in information and communications engineering from Huazhong University of Science and Technology, Wuhan, China.

During his stay in China, he has been awarded for the HUST international academic honorary excellence award (2018-19). He has also been awarded for the best paper award in 2nd International conference on communication and information systems (ICCIS 2017), Wuhan, China, November7-9 2017.

During his PhD journey he has published 15 international research articles for prestigious conferences and journals. His current research interests include software-defined networks, wireless LANs and programming.

