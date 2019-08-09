Chinese Window Center expresses solidarity with Kashmiris in IOK

The Chinese Window Center Friday observed Independence of Pakistan Day celebrations falling of upcoming Wednesday and expressed solidarity with Kashmiris of Indian Occupied Kashmir

Advisor to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ajmal Wazir was the chief guest on the occasion who appreciated the initiative and said making the celebrations attached with people of Occupied Kashmir was welcoming move.

He said Indian government has violated international human rights and laws by annulling article 370 which was protecting the autonomous status of Kashmir, adding that India would have to pay a heavy price for her wrong decision. He said that Pakistan armed forces are fully capable to give a befitting response to any Indian aggression and Pakistani nation stands united with the armed forces.

Terming Pak-China friendship time-tested, he said China stood with Pakistan in every hour of need and Pakistan never disappointed the neighboring brotherly country.

Earlier, a colorful ceremony was held at China Window Center where Independence Day of Pakistan was observed with fervor and zeal.

Ajmal Wazir expressed resolve that the whole nation is ready to protect the motherland against any aggression. He said the bilateral relations between the two countries was strengthening with every passing day.

MPA Siraj ud Din, Bishop of Peshawar, Consul General Tajikistan Engineer Mehmood, students, representatives of civil society and notables participated in the event.