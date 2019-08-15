Christian community observes black day against Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2019 ) :The Dioses of Hyderabad Church of Pakistan held an event here on Thursday to observe black day against Indian atrocities in the occupied Kashmir.

Speaking on the occasion, Bishop Kaleem John said the Christian community supported the Kashmiri people.

He condemned the use of force and other brutal tactics being applied by the Indian government in IoK.

He welcomed the Pakistan government's decision to observe a black day on August 15.

John said all the Pakistanis were united in their stance on Kashmir.

He emphasized on the need of exposing Indian ethnic cleansing in Kashmir.