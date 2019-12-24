Christian community resolves to safeguard security of Pakistan, freedom of occupied Kashmir

(@imziishan)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ) : The Chairmen of Christian Welfare Foundation of AJK Younis Bhatti here on Tuesday reiterated his community's resolve by declaring that the minorities in Pakistan including Azad Jammu Kashmir would not lag behind to serve for the speedy progress and prosperity of the country including AJK side by side their fellow countrymen belonging to the majority Muslim community of the country.

He was addressing a congregation of local Christian community hosted here on Tuesday to mark the advent of the Christmas celebrations being held the world-over including on Wednesday Dec. 25.

Dr. Farooq Ahmed Noor, Medical Superintendent Mirpur Divisional Head Quarter Teaching Hospital was the chief guest of the ceremony hosted at Mirpur district council hall.

Prominent local Christian leaders including central president of the community religious leader Babu Arshad, Father Yaqoob Sajaad, Javeid Younis Gill, President Christian Welfare Foundation AJK and others attended.

Bhatti, also the Executive Member of National Council of Christian said that minorities including Christian community in the country including AJK were enjoying full liberty to perform their religious rites and other obligations since they were enjoying an excellent life coupled with all benefits along with other fellow-countrymen.

Bhatti called for immediate establishment of a Christian Colony for homeless local Christians besides the reservation of site for the establishment of grand Church in Mirpur district. He said that although the AJK government has accorded approval for construction of both the projects in this district but both the much-need projects were being made the victim of traditional red tap ism at the hands of the concerned lower revenue department staff most particularly the 'patwaris', he blamed.

Bhatti underlined that the former AJK Prime Minister Sardar Attique Ahmed Khan had laid the foundation stone of a Christian colony in AJK, during his tenure in power few years back for housing the shelter less state subject Christians living in AJK. He called upon the AJK government for continuation of performance of this high gesture to facilitate the minority christian community dwelling in various parts of AJK.

He also called for the simplification of the process for registration of eligible state-subject Christian voters hailing from the state to enable the community to exercise their right of vote in the coming AJK Assembly elections.

Younis Bhatti said "Pakistan and AJK are the paradise for the minority communities where there was complete sovereignty and freedom to them to perform their religious and other due obligations".

He declared that the minority Christian community would not hesitate to give any sacrifice to make the Kashmir freedom movement complete success. Since the minorities were bent upon to pay their due share for the achievement of Kashmiris legitimate right to self determination, he added.

Bhattil said that the minorities would bring about all of their potentials for the speedy progress, prosperity and uplift of the country and would leave no stone unturned to make the defense of the country more stronger up to the required extent.

Younis Bhatti said that all religious festival of Christian community including Easter and Christmas celebrated every year with fullest religious solemnity and fervor. The meeting marked the day of pledge to serve for the maintenance of religious obligations by the community besides for the welfare of the community and uplift and prosperity of the country including AJK. He said that there was complete freedom to the minorities across Azad Jammu Kashmir to perform their religious rights and other traditional and cultural obligations like other parts of Pakistan at part with the majority Muslim population of the country.

The AJK CWF Chairman said that his organization was striving hard for the uplift and welfare of the Christian community inhibiting across AJK including Mirpur division. Chairman Christian Welfare Society said that his organization prepared an integrated Christian community welfare plan by proposing to the government for early establishment of an exclusive graveyard for the Christian community in Mirpur, elderly people, widows, recreation projects for welfare of children, youth, women, and most particularly for the physical growth of the sick including handicapped persons belonging to the local Christian community. The plan also primarily involve special attention for the promotion of the role of minorities to encourage the efforts for boosting the healthy society.

Participants also offered special prayers for the speedy progress, prosperity and security and stability of the country and early liberation of occupied Jammu & Kashmir from the Indian clutches.