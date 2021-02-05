Christian community stages rally to support Kashmiris

A large number of people hailing from Christian community of Bahawalpur took out rally and staged demonstration to express solidarity with people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :A large number of people hailing from Christian community of Bahawalpur took out rally and staged demonstration to express solidarity with people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

The rally led by Christian community leaders including Bishop Naeem Eisa, Shehzad Illyas, Pastor David, Zafar Iqbal, Ayyub Mubarak, Pastor Irshad Rahmat, Paster Nawab, Asif Bhatti and Javed Bhatti was taken out from DC Chowk. The rally marched on city roads and reached at the commercial hub, Fareed Gate where the participants staged demonstration and protest against India.

Addressing the rally, the leaders of Christian community of Bahawalpur said that Indian government had victimized innocent Kashmiris of brutalities and torture. He said that Christian community of Pakistan fully support right of Kashmiris for freedom from India.