Citizens take out rallies to condemn atrocities in IIOJ&K

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :Citizens took out rally to express solidarity with innocent people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K), here on Tuesday.

The rally was led by Deputy Commissioner Engineer Amjid Shoaib Tareen, demanded of United Nations to take notice of atrocities of Indian forces on the innocent people of IIOJ&K.

The participants were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans in favour of the Kashmiri people.

The citizens also demanded immediate solution of problems of the Kashmiris.

They stated that Kashmiris were denied of their basic rights in the valley.

They remarked that October 27 was black-day and they would continue to support Kashmiris till they achieve their right of self-determination. They, however, added that the brutalities could not shake resolve of the people of the valley and they would surely achieve freedom in near future.

The rallies were also taken out at scattered places in the district including Daira Deenpanah, Kot Addu, Alipur, Roheanliawali, Chowk Sarwar Shaheed, Chowk Qureshi, Jatoe and Shah Jamal.