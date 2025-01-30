- Home
- Kashmir
- Citizens welfare top priority of AJK administration: Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry ..
Citizens Welfare Top Priority Of AJK Administration: Azad Jammu And Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar Ul Haq
Faizan Hashmi Published January 30, 2025 | 12:06 AM
Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq, while reaffirming his government's resolve Wednesday, said that the welfare of citizens stands as the top priority of his administration
MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq, while reaffirming his government's resolve Wednesday, said that the welfare of citizens stands as the top priority of his administration.
He was talking to a public representative delegation of the Muttahida Mahaz Council (MMC) Garhi Dupatta, which called on him at the state metropolis. The delegation comprised Shujaat Kazmi, Muhammad Arif Mughal, Waseem Abbasi, Saqib Kazmi, Sharif Abbasi, Muhammad Nazir Tanoli, and Rashid Naqvi.
The prime minister assured the MMC delegation of his support to implement the charter of demands. He said that steps would be taken to establish a 200-bed hospital at Thotha and a NADRA office at Garhi Dupatta.
Appreciating the Council for identification of problems, the PM said that he would visit the Garhi Dupatta bridge and water supply projects soon to resolve the problems. He said that resources will be provided for the construction of the approach road leading up to Karoli Bridge.
"The government is keen to eliminate backwardness on a priority basis," the PM remarked.
Commissioner Muzaffarabad Division Masood-ur-Rehman and Assistant Commissioner Rural Muzaffarabad Hammad Bashir were also present on this occasion.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
Stocks diverge, dollar steady before Fed rate decision
In Serbia, student protesters call for lasting change
Canada central bank cuts key interest rate to 3.0%
Fatal Ukrainian drone barrage on Russia hits oil refinery
'Very sad' west Londoners oppose Heathrow expansion
Khalifa University among top 150 globally in engineering; top in UAE in engineer ..
FESCO reshuffles 29 officers including 2 Chief Engineers
Governor signs into law Punjab Prohibition of Kite Flying (Amendment) Bill 2025
Pakistan, Iran provinces strengthen economic, cultural ties with landmark MoUs
Reform measures to equip Federal Insurance Ombudsman secretariat with modern tec ..
Mansoor bin Mohammed attends gala dinner celebrating 50th anniversary of Arab He ..
Department of Community Development launches Abu Dhabi Excellence Award for Peop ..
More Stories From Kashmir
-
Citizens welfare top priority of AJK administration: Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry ..7 minutes ago
-
AJK furnished with grand health package for latest health facilities across the State: Barrister Sul ..2 days ago
-
Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq takes notice of firing incident on Latif ..2 days ago
-
AJK President slams Indian oppression, urges international intervention6 days ago
-
AJK Govt launches social protection welfare program to empower underprivileged communities6 days ago
-
Kashmiris to observe Indian Republic Day as 'Black Day'6 days ago
-
Mirpurkhas Division development schemes get boost6 days ago
-
AJK PM expresses gratitude to PM Shehbaz Sharif for generous financial support7 days ago
-
NADRA Clarifies entry of "Resident of AJK State" on CNIC7 days ago
-
AJK President lauds Turkiye unwavering support to Kashmir cause7 days ago
-
AJK President for vibrant use of digital media to promote Kashmir cause, uplift of society9 days ago
-
Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwaar ul Haq condemns Modi's visit to occupied Kashmir15 days ago