Citizens welfare top priority of AJK administration: Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq, while reaffirming his government's resolve Wednesday, said that the welfare of citizens stands as the top priority of his administration.

He was talking to a public representative delegation of the Muttahida Mahaz Council (MMC) Garhi Dupatta, which called on him at the state metropolis. The delegation comprised Shujaat Kazmi, Muhammad Arif Mughal, Waseem Abbasi, Saqib Kazmi, Sharif Abbasi, Muhammad Nazir Tanoli, and Rashid Naqvi.

The prime minister assured the MMC delegation of his support to implement the charter of demands. He said that steps would be taken to establish a 200-bed hospital at Thotha and a NADRA office at Garhi Dupatta.

Appreciating the Council for identification of problems, the PM said that he would visit the Garhi Dupatta bridge and water supply projects soon to resolve the problems. He said that resources will be provided for the construction of the approach road leading up to Karoli Bridge.

"The government is keen to eliminate backwardness on a priority basis," the PM remarked.

Commissioner Muzaffarabad Division Masood-ur-Rehman and Assistant Commissioner Rural Muzaffarabad Hammad Bashir were also present on this occasion.

