Civil Defence Volunteers Put On Alert, Vigilant To Deal With Any Eventuality
Umer Jamshaid Published May 09, 2025 | 11:42 PM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) In view of the current emergent situation in the country following recent unprovoked Indian aggression in various parts of Pakistan and AJK, the State Civil Defense Department, besides volunteers, has been put on alert and vigilant in Azad Jammu Kashmir to deal with any kind of eventuality with the prime focus on saving lives and properties.
Official sources said on Friday that during the unprovoked heavy Indian shelling from across the LoC last night targeting the forward populous areas of AJK, the Civil Defense volunteers played an immediate and important role in different parts of the cities and towns, including Mirpur, ensuring blackout and advising people to turn off the lights in and outside their houses.
In the lake district of Mirpur, a complete blackout exercise was carried out on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner/Controller Civil Defense Yasir Riaz and under the supervision of Assistant Director Raja Ishtiaq Ahmed, under the supervision of Additional Chief Warden Dr. Tahir Mahmood and Deputy Chief Warden Civil Defense Irfan Rashid.
Well-alerted contingents of more than fifty civil defense volunteers went to every street in the city and warned people to observe blackout and turn off the lights of their residences and commercial centers.
