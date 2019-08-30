UrduPoint.com
Civil Secretariat Employees Stage Rally To Express Solidarity With Kashmiris

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 12:48 PM

Civil Secretariat employees stage rally to express solidarity with Kashmiris

A large number of Civil Secretariat employees here Friday staged rally to express solidarity with the oppressed people of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :A large number of Civil Secretariat employees here Friday staged rally to express solidarity with the oppressed people of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK).

On the call of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the employees of all Government departments came out of their offices in large number by carrying national flags and placards from 12pm to 12:30 to express solidarity with oppressed Kashmireis of IoK and strongly condemned the brutalities, extra judicial killing and human rights violations of the occupational forces in IoK.

They raised slogans against human rights abuses in IoK besides extra judicial killings and severe torture of innocent Kashmiries by the occupational forces in the held valley.

They were holding placards and banners with slogans like 'Kashmir Banay Ga Pakistan' (Kashmir will become part of Pakistan) and demanding UN to implement its resolutions on Kashmir by giving right of self determination to people of IoK as promised to them by the UN Security Council Resolutions. On this occasion, traffic on road standstill and siren were sounded The speakers said Kashmir was an unfinished agenda of partition plan of sub-continent and its resolution was must for lasting peace in South Asia.

