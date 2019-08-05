Civil society demonstrates outside IHC against Indian aggression in Kashmir

Political activists, journalists, associations for Kashmiris' rights and prominent members of civil society Monday held a protest gathering outside Indian High Commission (IHC) here to extend unflinching support to Kashmiri people amid Indian aggression in occupied valley

The protest was jointly arranged by Kashmir Centre Rawalpindi, association of Kashmiri displaced journalists and Kashmir Forum where protestors congregated holding banners and pamphlets condemning recent aggression of Indian government in IoK.

Protestors urged the world community including United Nations and human rights organizations to take notice of the grave human rights violations in Indian Occupied Kashmir against defenseless innocent Kashmiris by Indian armed forces.

They demanded the Indian government to stop these atrocities and condemned the use of cluster bombs on civilian area in order to show its illegal supremacy over occupied valley.

Participants at the protest were holding banners and posters inscribed with messages in favor of Kashmir and photos depicting the atrocities committed by the Indian Army.

They chanted slogans such as "Kashmir Banay Ga Pakistan", "Go India Go" and "Modi Govt Murdabad".

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan while chairing the crucial meeting which discussed India's latest belligerent actions in the occupied Kashmir and AJK, said Pakistan will always stand by Kashmiris and will never be deterred from its just stance based on United Nations Security Council's resolutions and aspirations of Kashmiri people.

National Security Council (NSC) while strongly condemning Indian atrocities in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) reiterated that Pakistan remained ready to defend itself against any misadventure or aggression by the neighboring country.

Foreign Office (FO) has also strongly condemned and rejected the move by the Indian government, stressing that IoK was internationally recognized as a disputed territory.