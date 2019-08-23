Civil Society Of AJK Launches "Voice For Kashmir" On Social Media

(@FahadShabbir)

The members of Azad Jammu and Kashmir civil society have launched a social media campaignSpeak for Kashmir' to highlight Indian atrocities on the innocent people of Indian occupied Kashmir

Muzafarabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd August, 2019) The members of Azad Jammu and Kashmir civil society have launched a social media campaign Speak for Kashmir' to highlight Indian atrocities on the innocent people of Indian occupied Kashmir.The online campaign on face book is aimed at drawing attention of the international community towards the massive human rights abuses by Indian troops, imposition of continued curfew and complete communication black out in the occupied territory by the Indian authorities.The founder of the "Speak for Kashmir" movement, Mubashar Naqvi through his social media post, urged all peace-loving people of the world to be the part of this campaign by raising voice for the oppressed people of occupied Kashmir.

He said we cannot isolate ourselves from happenings in occupied Kashmir.

We, as individual at least can raise voice and inform the world about the Indian state terrorism in the territory."He said it was high time for people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan and other peace-loving countries to come and condemn the brutal acts of Indian military and paramilitary forces in the occupied territory.The founder of Speak for Kashmir demanded of the world human rights bodies and peace-loving countries to help stop genocide of Kashmiri people at the hands of Indian forces.