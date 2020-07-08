UrduPoint.com
Civil Society Pays Tributes To Shaheed Burhan Wani

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 10:57 PM

Virtual meetings of various sections of life here Wednesday expressed resolve to continue the mission of shaheed-e-Hurriyat Kashmir Burhan Muzaffar Wani till the liberation of the occupied Kashmir from the Indian bondage

In Mirpur, separate prayer and Zoom meetings to observe Shaheed Burhan Wani's martyrdom anniversary were held under the auspices of Jammu Kashmir Union of Journalists with its President Hafiz Maqsood Mirza in the chair, to pay rich tributes to shaheed Wani and other Kashmiri martyrs besides to pray for upholding the status of the martyred young kashmiri leader in Jannah.

People from various social, political, religious and public representative organizations representing people from all walks of life also joined the virtual meeting besides large number of journalists including members of the club.

A large number of people all segments of the civil society including traders, political, social and human rights activists, lawyers, journalists, teachers, students and private and government servants also held a zoom meeting to pay rich tributes to shaheed Wani for laying down the supreme sacrifice of his life for the cause of liberation of the motherland from Indian manacles.

22-year-old Shaheed Burhan Muzaffar Wani had secured the great honour to infuse a new spirit and more vigor among the Kashmiri youth to perpetuate the 73-year-old Kashmir freedom movement.

He was gunned down by the Indian occupational forces in Bamdoora Kukernaag area of the occupied valley on July 8 in 2016 in a fake encounter. India had announced Rs One million head-money for shaheed Burhan Muzaffar Wani declaring him the most-wanted.

India's forced and unlawful occupation of Jammu & Kashmir had never been welcomed by the people of Jammu & Kashmir, which is why waves after waves of freedom movement have been generated in the Indian occupied disputed Himalayan region . The face of the latest movement in the bleeding occupied valley was the martyred youngster called Burhan Muzaffar Wani.

It may be recalled that Burhan Wani was seen as the main draw for many young and educated boys in South area of the occupied Kashmir turning into freedom fighters few months before his martyrdom at the hands of the Indian occupational forces.

