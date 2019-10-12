UrduPoint.com
Civil Society Shows Concerns Over Slow-paced Process Of Rehabilitation In Quake-hit Mirpur

The recent quake-hit Mirpur population is much concerned over the extremely low-paced process of rehabilitation and resettlement of the life to the pre-September 24 devastating catastrophe regime that had left hundreds of thousands of people shelter-less besides the loss of billions of rupees to their residential and commercial properties in the city and much-affected areas in its outskirts

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2019 ) : The recent quake-hit Mirpur population is much concerned over the extremely low-paced process of rehabilitation and resettlement of the life to the pre-September 24 devastating catastrophe regime that had left hundreds of thousands of people shelter-less besides the loss of billions of rupees to their residential and commercial properties in the city and much-affected areas in its outskirts.

The civil society here has wondered that despite September 24 deadly earthquake of moderate magnitude measuring 5.08 at the Richter scale shaken the the city and adjoining areas of Kharee Shareef leaving thousands of houses useless and the frequent aftershocks seemed no solid policy and plan conceived by the AJK government's high authorities.

Expressing grave concern over such ugly state of affairs, President Mirpur-AJK Chamber of Commerce and Industry Ch. Javed Iqbal categorically said that Mirpur seemed becoming the target of the traditional regional prejudice vis-vis the course of the rehabilitation of the area on political grounds.

In an interview to APP here on Saturday, Javed, holding the office of the AJKCCI President for four times so far, alleged that the delaying tactics in launching of the immediate due reconstruction and rehabilitation process in the quake-stricken town so far have emerged as the cause of grave concern among the local population in general and the victims of the calamity in particular.

He suggested the AJK government to immediately move for ensuring the timely beginning of the reconstruction and resettlement process.

Javed Iqbal emphasized the need for ensuring the vibrant role and use of latest means of the international donor agencies and the institutions in the quake-hit Mirpur and ink and implement the integrated plan for early revival of life there.

Commenting on the tragic post-quake prevailing situation in the affected zone, renowned social worker cum analyst Waheed Iqbal said that it was enjoined upon the AJK government to ascertain the causes of the deadly earthquake soon after the catastrophe hit major parts of Mirpur and adjoining belt. He said that the State government should have engaged seismic experts to ascertain the basic reasons of the catastrophe. Waheed suggested the governments of Pakistan and AJK to conduct a study report to ascertain the basic cause of the calamity in the back drop of the public opinion about raising of the water level in the country's second largest reservoir.

