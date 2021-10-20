UrduPoint.com

Civilian Killings In IIOJK Refer To Modi's Playbook Of Repression, Violence: JKNF

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 12:10 PM

Civilian killings in IIOJK refer to Modi's playbook of repression, violence: JKNF

Voicing his serious concern over the fresh arrest and killing spree of innocent civilians in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and (IIOJK)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :Voicing his serious concern over the fresh arrest and killing spree of innocent civilians in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and (IIOJK), Senior APHC leader and Vice chairman Jammu Kashmir National Front (JKNF), Altaf Hussain Wani said Wednesday that the bloodbath of innocent civilians in the restive region bears the imprints of Narendar Modi's play book of repression and violence.

In a statement, Wani while citing the fresh incidents of violence in Kashmir valley said that the ruthless killings of 12 civilians including non-local labourers speak volumes about the fast-deteriorating human rights situation in the region.

Terming these incidents as a ploy to destroy existing age-old communal harmony, he said that the gruesome murder of local and non-local labourers carried out by the Indian secret agencies under the guise of 'unknown and unidentified' refer to Narendar Modi's old playbook of repression and violence aimed at spreading hatred and sowing the seeds of discord amongst the communities.

Referring to the horrendous incidents of mass killings that shook the Kashmir valley in the recent past, the JKNF Vice chairman said that Chattisinghpora, Pathribal, Barakpora and other massacres carried out by the Indian army and its secret agencies were the live examples of the Indian state sponsored terrorism.

"The mass murder of 35 members of Sikh community at Chattisingpora was orchestrated by the Indian secret agencies and then carried out by Indian army during the dark of night", he said adding that India put blame on Pakistan and freedom fighters but the investigation report later proved that India was directly involved in the gruesome murder of innocent Sikhs".

Indian occupation forces, he said, have a worst track record of killing, maiming and murdering hapless people in Kashmir.

Citing India's present day mass radicalization, intolerance and extremism as a grave threat to peace in the region he said, the BJP that thrives on communal politics was remorselessly using its divisive policies to push forward its Hindutva agenda in Kashmir region.

The killing of non-local labourars in IIOK, he said, was part of the Indian racist regime's grand conspiracy to communalize a purely political dispute that needs to be resolved in accordance with the UN established principle of right to self-determination and the UN resolutions that guarantee Kashmiris' the right to self determination.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Murder Army Altaf Hussain United Nations Jammu

Recent Stories

PNCA to organize 'Mehfil-e-Qawwali' on October 21

PNCA to organize 'Mehfil-e-Qawwali' on October 21

7 minutes ago
 UK annual inflation dips to 3.1 percent: official

UK annual inflation dips to 3.1 percent: official

16 minutes ago
 Iftikhar rejoins Gomal University as VC

Iftikhar rejoins Gomal University as VC

17 minutes ago
 Here are the Reasons That Make the Unisoc T610 on ..

Here are the Reasons That Make the Unisoc T610 on realme C21Y Your Best Buy

30 minutes ago
 Dubai Sports Council signs exclusive technology pa ..

Dubai Sports Council signs exclusive technology partnership agreement with Tecno ..

37 minutes ago
 PTCL Group cements its market standing: Increase o ..

PTCL Group cements its market standing: Increase of 7% Revenue & 136% in Profit

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.