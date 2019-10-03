Civilized world warned of the alarming situation in bleeding occupied Kashmir: AJK Prime Minister

(@imziishan)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) : Prime Minister Azad Jammu & Kashmir ( AJK ) Raja Farooq Haider Khan and leader of Opposition in Senate Raja Zafar-ul-Haq were of the view the massive human rights violations, worst lock-down, ban on freedom of speech and total communication blackout in the Occupied Jammu and Kashmir is an alarming situation for the civilized world

Both the leaders expressed these views in a meeting held in the rderal capital on Thursday, an official statement of AJK government released to the media here Thursday evening said.

Both the leaders appealed to the international community to play their effective role in lifting the prolonged inhuman curfew in the valley which besieged eight million Kashmiris and resolving the longstanding Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UNSC resolutions.

They also condemned the Indian forces for intentionally targeting the innocent civilian population residing along the Line of Control (LoC).

Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider thoroughly briefed PML-N leader about the latest deteriorating situation of Occupied Kashmir.

Speaking on the occasion, Raja Zafar-ul-Haq said his party and whole Pakistani nation are firmly standing with Kashmiri brethren in their just cause.

He appreciated and congratulated Prime Minister Farooq Haider for presenting the Kashmir case in an effective manner on national and international forums.

He expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives and properties in the Mirpur earthquake and lauded the state government's rescue and relief response.

On this occasion, Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider thanked him for extending political, moral and diplomatic support to Kashmiris and said that people of Pakistan have never disappointed their Kashmiri brethren.

He said although the situation is grave in the held valley but Kashmiris are not disheartened in their freedom struggle.

Referring to the quake response activities, the Prime Minister said rehabilitation process of the earthquake affectees would be started soon after the rescue and relief operation in the affected areas.

Meanwhile, Presidential Advisor and District President PML-N Poonch Sardar Ijaz Yousaf, former Speaker Legislative Assembly Sardar Sayyab Khalid and others called on Prime Minister at Jammu and Kashmir House and discussed the organizational and other matters of mutual interest.