Coaster Falls Into Gorge: 23 Killed, 13 Injured In AJK

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 05:44 PM

At least 23 persons, including eight women were killed and 13 injured when a coaster fell into a deep ravine at Manjari village of Baloach sub division of Poonch division of Azad Jammu Kashmir on Wednesday

Commissioner Poonch Division Ansar Yaqoob told APP that the Rawalpindi-bound coaster bearing registration no. RIR � 7782 with 37 passengers on board was coming form Baloach town of Sudhanoti district of AJK when it met an accident while negotiating a sharp turn near Purana Talab at Bandiyan Manjari village of Baloach sub division, about 22 kilomter north of Kotli district.

Four of the seriously injured persons lost their lives on way to the local hospital while five of seriously injured were rushed to DHQ Hospital Kotli.

Three other minor injured minor were admitted in Baloch RHC Hospital, the Divisional Commissioner informed.

The deceased were identified as Abdul Hussain, Abdul Kareem, Muhammad Jamil, Abdul Kareem, Naila BB, Maira BB, Muhammad Jamil, Muhammad Mansoor, Muhammad Shafi, Nazir Ahmed, Haroon, Muhammad Safeer, Rukhsana Khanim, Omer Bashir, Abida BB, Noureen, Mujtaba, Rasheeda Begam, Hafiz Adnan, Barkat Jan, Zubaida Kousar and Shakeelay.

