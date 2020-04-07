UrduPoint.com
Combatting COVID-19: Lockdown Further Tightened In AJK

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 10:02 PM

Azad Jammu and Kashmir government Tuesday decided to further tighten the lockdown besides taking strict measure to control the gatherings at weddings and funeral congregations

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) : , Azad Jammu and Kashmir government Tuesday decided to further tighten the lockdown besides taking strict measure to control the gatherings at weddings and funeral congregations.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting presided over by Chief Secretary Mathar Niaz Rana in the State metropolis on Tuesday.

The meeting reviewed the implementation status of the government policies, steps taken to control the spread of the COVID-19 and future strategy to this direction.

The meeting decided to keep all foreign-returned persons in the state into quarantine centers for stipulated stay and appealed those to voluntarily quarantine themselves.

It also decided that health committees would investigate all 18 coronavirus positive patients regarding their meet-ups and social interactions for further testing and quarantine them.

The meeting appealed general public to limit their outdoor activities and strictly observe the social distancing.

Secretary food apprised the meeting about availability of edibles in the state.

The Chief Secretary directed the Secretary Food to furnish the report on daily basis.

Meeting was told that coronavirus test laboratories have been established and functional in Muzaffarabad, Mirpur and Rawalakot.

Addressing on the occasion, Chief Secretary Mathar Niaz Rana appealed masses to extend all out cooperation to the administration, health, local government and other government institutions to effectively deal with the prevailing situation.

He said government is taking all possible measures to ensure the safety of the lives of people from this deadly virus.

The Chief Secretary reiterated the appeal to the public to take all recommended precautionary measures for the safety of their lives.

Mathar Niaz Rana expressed his gratitude to media for running effective anti-coronavirus awareness campaign.

