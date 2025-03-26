Commercial bakers found selling substandard and expired food items across AJK were ordered to be sealed instantly

- Home
Muhammad Irfan Published March 26, 2025 | 11:21 PM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Food Authority Secretary Abdul Hamid Kiani has issued directives to all district food controllers and food safety officers that any bakery found selling substandard and expired food items should be sealed immediately and not allowed to operate unless permitted by the court of law.
The food secretary issued these directives in light of the instructions given in a case titled "Shahid Zaman vs. Azad Government and Others" by the Registry Branch Mirpur on March 21, 2025, the APP AJK correspondent reports, quoting an official proclamation. Issued on Wednesday.
"The directives also emphasize a zero-tolerance policy against those selling adulterated food items.
Bakeries operating restaurants under their Names should be inspected, and samples of the food should be taken for testing at mobile laboratories, according to the directives issued by the food secretary.
"Action will be taken against those found selling substandard and expired food items," the official proclamation said.
Additionally, bakeries selling drinking water under their names will also have to get their water and milk samples tested at mobile food testing laboratories of the state government, the official directive said.
