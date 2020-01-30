UrduPoint.com
Commissioner Rawalpindi Directs To Implement Kashmir Strategy Action Plan In Letter & Spirit

Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt (R) Muhammad Mehmood Wednesday directed the administration of all the four districts, Divisional and District heads of government departments and heads of Educational institutions to strictly follow Kashmir Strategy Action Plan issued by Prime Minister Secretariat and hold functions to highlight right of self-determination of innocent Kashmiris

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ):Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt (R) Muhammad Mehmood Wednesday directed the administration of all the four districts, Divisional and District heads of government departments and heads of Educational institutions to strictly follow Kashmir Strategy Action Plan issued by Prime Minister Secretariat and hold functions to highlight right of self-determination of innocent Kashmiris.

Addressing a meeting here, the commissioner said that the activities included in Kashmir Strategy Action Plan of PM Secretariat must be implemented in true spirit by all concerned for an utmost support of Kashmir freedom movement in line with the stance of Pakistan government.

According to Kashmir Strategy Action Plan, erection of large white writing boards at public places containing the messages regarding right of self-determination of Kashmiris, holding of essay competitions and debates in educational institutions, photo exhibitions on Kashmir in all the arts councils, display of Kashmir Solidarity banners on airports, railway stations, motorway and national highways besides playing of documentaries and Kashmiri songs have been included in the said plan.

Big public gatherings and rallies would also be held at all districts level to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren on 5th February and MNAs of PTI would address on this occasion.

Afterwards, from 6th to 20th February, seminars would be held in NUST, CENTCOM, RIPHA and other educational institutions would be addressed by the Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan.

