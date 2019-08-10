UrduPoint.com
Communication Blackout, Curfew Continues On 6th Day In IOK

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 10th August 2019 | 03:50 PM

Communication blackout, curfew continues on 6th day in IOK

The communication blackout in the occupied Kashmir territory is continued on the 6th consecutive day on Saturday, as the authorities have kept the internet and telephone links snapped and imposed strict restrictions on media

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2019 ) :The communication blackout in the occupied Kashmir territory is continued on the 6th consecutive day on Saturday, as the authorities have kept the internet and telephone links snapped and imposed strict restrictions on media.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the Indian government had snapped television, telephone and internet links to prevent demonstrations against its decision of revoking Article 370 of the Indian Constitution that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

India had revoked Article 370 on Monday. Before that, the occupation authorities had clamped an unprecedented communications blackout on the territory and arrested many political leaders.

Meanwhile, the Indian authorities continue to clamp curfew and other restrictions across occupied Kashmir by converting it into a military garrison and a big concentration camp by deploying Indian troops and police personnel in every nook and corner of the territory.

With Internet services and telephone lines snapped across occupied Kashmir, there is no contact of the external world with the residents of the territory.

Local newspaper even failed to update their online editions since the night of August 04. Majority of newspapers could also not be printed during all these days due to curfew and other restrictions.

Almost all Hurriyat leaders, including Syed Ali Gilani and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, have been put under house arrest or in jails.

Seventy of the arrested Hurriyat leaders and activists have been shifted from Srinagar to a jail in Agra city of the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. Mian Abdul Qayoom, President of the High Court Bar Association, and Mubin Shah, an office-bearer of Kashmir Chamber of Commerce are among those shifted outside the Kashmir valley. Over 560 political leaders and workers including even pro-India politicians like Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti, Engineer Abdur Rasheed and Sajjad Lone, have been detained.

Due to severe blockade, the people of the Kashmir valley are facing severe shortage of essential commodities including baby food and life-saving medicines.

