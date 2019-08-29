UrduPoint.com
Complete Shutdown In Kargil On 2nd Day Against Repeal Of IOK's Special Status

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 47 seconds ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 02:40 PM

Complete shutdown in Kargil on 2nd day against repeal of IOK's special status

Complete shutdown was observed in the entire Kargil district on the 2nd day, today, to protest against the Modi-led government's decision to abrogate special status of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :Complete shutdown was observed in the entire Kargil district on the 2nd day, today, to protest against the Modi-led government's decision to abrogate special status of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Call for the two-day shutdown was given by Joint Action Committee (JAC), Kargil, and Coordination Committee, Drass. The shutdown was also aimed at demanding the release of political prisoners and to restore communication services in occupied Kashmir, Kashmir Media Service reported.

All business establishments, schools, government and private offices remained closed in Kargil, Sankoo, Suru and Drass areas of the district.

