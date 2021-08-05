UrduPoint.com

Complete Shutdown Marks Black Day In IIOJK

Muhammad Irfan 29 seconds ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 07:48 PM

Complete shutdown marks Black Day in IIOJK

Complete shutdown is being observed on the Black Day, Thursday, to convey the message to India that the Kashmiris reject its illegal and unconstitutional move of repealing the special status of the territory on this day in 2019, in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :Complete shutdown is being observed on the Black Day, Thursday, to convey the message to India that the Kashmiris reject its illegal and unconstitutional move of repealing the special status of the territory on this day in 2019, in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government in gross violation of the UN resolutions and international law revoked the special status of IIOJK and put the territory under military siege on this day, two year ago, Kashmir Media Service reported.

All shops and business establishments are closed while traffic is off the road in Srinagar and other major cities and towns of the occupied territory. Today's shutdown is unprecedented due to the fact that the occupation authorities had asked the shopkeepers to keep their shops open today.

However, defying the diktats, the shopkeepers have kept their shops closed. Indian troops and police in Srinagar summoned traders and shopkeepers, yesterday, and directed them to keep their business establishments open and not observe a shutdown. Representatives of several markets and traders in Srinagar told media that they were called to police offices and directed to keep shops and markets open.

Meanwhile, reports said Indian police personnel are breaking the locks of shops in Srinagar, Islamabad and other areas to force the shopkeepers to open their shops.

The occupation authorities have deployed thousands of Indian troops and police personnel across the occupied territory to prevent people from conducting a march towards the Lal Chowk in Srinagar that is aimed at registering protest against Modi regime's illegal actions of August 05, 2019.

Call for the observance of the Black Day, shutdown and the march has been given by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference as part of the commencement of Ashra-e-Muzahamat, 10-Day Resistance, Calendar. The APHC has also called for a complete blackout in IIOJK between 8:00pm to 8:30pm, today.

Indian troops and police personnel have been deployed in strength at Lal Chowk, Jehangir Chowk, Hari Singh High Street, Regal Chowk, TRC Ground, Polo View and the areas around the city centre to prevent the march. Random checking of vehicles and frisking of people is being done. Barricades have been erected on many arterial roads, including the entry and exit points to Srinagar. Patrolling has been intensified at district headquarters and close vigil is being maintained on the movement of people.

Related Topics

India Islamabad Protest Police United Nations Business Polo Hurriyat Conference Vehicles Road Traffic Jammu Srinagar March August 2019 Market Media All From Government

Recent Stories

Space Engineers Still Probing Mystery Readings on ..

Space Engineers Still Probing Mystery Readings on Boeing Starliner Spacecraft - ..

29 seconds ago
 UNICEF representatives call on minister education

UNICEF representatives call on minister education

32 seconds ago
 Greek Tourism Rebounds 60% to Pre-Pandemic Levels, ..

Greek Tourism Rebounds 60% to Pre-Pandemic Levels, 'Far' From Full Recovery - Mi ..

34 seconds ago
 Prime Minister directs finalizing Tight Gas policy ..

Prime Minister directs finalizing Tight Gas policy by September's end

37 seconds ago
 Govt taking steps for transgender community: Minis ..

Govt taking steps for transgender community: Minister

9 minutes ago
 Ten civilians killed in attacks in Burkina Faso: s ..

Ten civilians killed in attacks in Burkina Faso: security sources, locals

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.