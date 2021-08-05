Complete shutdown marks Black Day in IIOJK

Complete shutdown is being observed on the Black Day, Thursday, to convey the message to India that the Kashmiris reject its illegal and unconstitutional move of repealing the special status of the territory on this day in 2019, in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :Complete shutdown is being observed on the Black Day, Thursday, to convey the message to India that the Kashmiris reject its illegal and unconstitutional move of repealing the special status of the territory on this day in 2019, in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government in gross violation of the UN resolutions and international law revoked the special status of IIOJK and put the territory under military siege on this day, two year ago, Kashmir Media Service reported.

All shops and business establishments are closed while traffic is off the road in Srinagar and other major cities and towns of the occupied territory. Today's shutdown is unprecedented due to the fact that the occupation authorities had asked the shopkeepers to keep their shops open today.

However, defying the diktats, the shopkeepers have kept their shops closed. Indian troops and police in Srinagar summoned traders and shopkeepers, yesterday, and directed them to keep their business establishments open and not observe a shutdown. Representatives of several markets and traders in Srinagar told media that they were called to police offices and directed to keep shops and markets open.

Meanwhile, reports said Indian police personnel are breaking the locks of shops in Srinagar, Islamabad and other areas to force the shopkeepers to open their shops.

The occupation authorities have deployed thousands of Indian troops and police personnel across the occupied territory to prevent people from conducting a march towards the Lal Chowk in Srinagar that is aimed at registering protest against Modi regime's illegal actions of August 05, 2019.

Call for the observance of the Black Day, shutdown and the march has been given by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference as part of the commencement of Ashra-e-Muzahamat, 10-Day Resistance, Calendar. The APHC has also called for a complete blackout in IIOJK between 8:00pm to 8:30pm, today.

Indian troops and police personnel have been deployed in strength at Lal Chowk, Jehangir Chowk, Hari Singh High Street, Regal Chowk, TRC Ground, Polo View and the areas around the city centre to prevent the march. Random checking of vehicles and frisking of people is being done. Barricades have been erected on many arterial roads, including the entry and exit points to Srinagar. Patrolling has been intensified at district headquarters and close vigil is being maintained on the movement of people.