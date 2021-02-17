UrduPoint.com
Complete Shutdown Observed In IIOJK On EU Diplomats' Visit

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 01:21 PM

Complete shutdown observed in IIOJK on EU diplomats' visit

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :Complete strike was observed, in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), on Wednesday (February 17) to register protest against the visit of a selected European parliamentary group arranged by the Indian authorities to mislead the international community about the ground situation of the territory.

Call for the strike had been given by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference and supported by all pro-freedom leaders and organizations to remind the international community of its legal and moral responsibilities regarding resolution of the Kashmir dispute.

All shops and other business establishments were closed while traffic was off the roads in Srinagar and other areas of the Kashmir Valley.

Hurriyat leaders and organizations in their separate statements issued here, said the Indian government had conducted these kinds of sponsored visits in the past too but it had miserably failed in its attempts to mislead the international community.

They said New Delhi's false narrative on Jammu and Kashmir finds no takers at international level as the civilized world knows as how brazenly the BJP government had violated the international humanitarian laws by holding millions of Kashmir hostage for the past several months.

They said if the said delegation was really concerned about the subjugated, tormented and oppressed people of the occupied Kashmir it must deny to remain under Indian dictates and volunteer itself to meet the common people, intellectual class, political parties, university and college students to know how brutally they are treated by India.

