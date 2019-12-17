Compromise on Kashmir out of question: Masood Khan

The Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan has ruled out any compromise on the future of Jammu and Kashmir contrary to the wishes and aspirations of the Kashmiri people

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019) The Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan has ruled out any compromise on the future of Jammu and Kashmir contrary to the wishes and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

"Article 257 of the Constitution of Pakistan clearly spells out the future relationship between Pakistan and Kashmir," he pointed out, and added that under the Article, while deciding about the accession of Jammu and Kashmir to Pakistan, the wishes and aspirations of the people will not be overlooked.

Talking to a PML-N delegation from constituency-IV of Rawalakot here, he said that the connection between the people of Pakistan and Jammu & Kashmir State will be determined after plebiscite, and no ambiguity exists in this regard.

He pointed out that despite difficult situations; Pakistan has firmly stood by the Kashmiri people for the past seven decades. "After sacrifices offered by the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the steadfastness and commitment of the State of Pakistan in support of the Kashmiri people has also contributed in keeping the Kashmir issue alive," he added.

The AJK President assured the PML-N delegation that resolution of problems in constituency –IV Rawalakot including construction of roads and supply of potable water, would be resolved on priority basis.

The delegation said that the AJK President is the flag bearer of merit, and he has always upheld merit. Therefore, he should play his role for the solution of problems of Rawalakot’s constituency IV on the basis of principles of merit.

The delegation also demanded political adjustment of one of most committed and diligent workers of PML-N, Raja Naveed to represent his constituents in the government.

The State President once again assured the delegation that the doors of Aiwan-e-Sadar were open to the members of delegation as well as people of all parts of Azad Kashmir, and he will continue to play his role in resolving their problems.

The delegation included coordinator Poonch District Raja Naveed, Sardar Khurshid, Tariq Josh, Zaheer Abbasi and Abdus Samad.