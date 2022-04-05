UrduPoint.com

Concern Expressed Over Killing Of Innocent Kashmiris In Fake Encounters

Umer Jamshaid Published April 05, 2022 | 03:10 PM

All Parties Hurriyat Conference leaders have expressed concern over unending dark black night caused by the brutalities of Indian occupation troops in length and breadth of the territory Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the leaders in their statements in Srinagar referred to the recent confirmation by the Indian Army that its troops led by Captain Bhoopendra Singh staged July 2020 fake encounter in Amshipora area of Shopian district and demanded a probe into all other such massacres.

It is worth mentioning here that three labourers, one of them was a teenager killed by Indian army soldiers led by Captain Bhoopendra Singh in Shopian district on July 18, 2020, and on the very next day, July 19, 2020, the army claimed that it had killed three "terrorists".

The Hurriyat leaders described the so-called initiation of Court Martial proceedings against the Captain as mere eyewash to hoodwink the international community.

The Hurriyat leaders mentioned martyrdom of three Kashmiri businessmen and a dental surgeon in Hyderpora, Srinagar, one in Gund Jahangir, Bandipora, five in Pathribal and three in Machil fake encounters on different occasions as the glaring examples of how Indian troops are mercilessly killing the innocent Kashmiri youth in fake encounters.

Meanwhile, APHC leader Syed Bashir Andrabi in a statement issued in Srinagar laid emphasis on a lasting solution to the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the aspirations of the Kashmiri people and relevant UN resolutions. He clarified that without a peaceful and lasting solution to the long standing dispute of Kashmir, lasting peace and security could not be established in South Asia. He said that massacre of unarmed Kashmiris especially youth was going on in the occupied territory and India was continuing genocide of Kashmiris under a planned conspiracy.

Bashir Andrabi appealed the international community to play its important role in resolving the Kashmir issue. He further said that the biggest obstacle in resolving the Kashmir issue was India's stubborn attitude.

