Concern Raised Over Deteriorating Health Of Samad Inqilabi

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 28th January 2020 | 06:17 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) :The Jammu and Kashmir Islami Tanzeem Azadi has expressed serious concern over the deteriorating health condition of its Chairman, Abdul Samad Inqilab, detained in Baramulla jail, Indian Held Kashmir (IHK).

Islami Tanzeem Azadi spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said, the life of Abdul Samad Inqilabi, who is suffering from many ailments, is in serious danger if not properly treated, Kashmir Media Service reported.

After the arrest, it is the government's responsibility to meet all the basic needs of a prisoner especially when he is ill and weak, he added.

The spokesman said the Kashmiri detainees are treated very unfairly in jails and outside the territory, and they are not provided proper food and medicines.

