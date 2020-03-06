Concerns expressed over arrest of woman, her father in IOK

Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Employees Movement, Imtiaz Wani, has expressed serious concern over the arrest of a woman and her father by Indian forces in the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Employees Movement, Imtiaz Wani, has expressed serious concern over the arrest of a woman and her father by Indian forces in the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

Indian troops and sleuths of National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested the woman, Insha Tariq, and her father, Tariq Ahmed, during a house raid in Hakripora area of district, Pulwama , Kashmir Media Service reported.

Imtiaz Wani in a statement issued in Islamabad condemned the continued door-to-door search operations and the arrest of the youth by Indian troops in IOK.

He said that India had given a license to its army to commit human rights violations in the occupied territory. He said that India could not suppress the Kashmiris' ongoing liberation movement through such cheap tactics.

Imtiaz Wani appealed to the world community to take notice of the military siege and the worst situation in occupied Kashmir and impress upon India to settle the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UN resolutions and the Kashmiris' aspirations.