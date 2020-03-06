UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Concerns Expressed Over Arrest Of Woman, Her Father In IOK

Faizan Hashmi 47 seconds ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 03:55 PM

Concerns expressed over arrest of woman, her father in IOK

Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Employees Movement, Imtiaz Wani, has expressed serious concern over the arrest of a woman and her father by Indian forces in the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :Vice Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Employees Movement, Imtiaz Wani, has expressed serious concern over the arrest of a woman and her father by Indian forces in the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

Indian troops and sleuths of National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested the woman, Insha Tariq, and her father, Tariq Ahmed, during a house raid in Hakripora area of district, Pulwama , Kashmir Media Service reported.

Imtiaz Wani in a statement issued in Islamabad condemned the continued door-to-door search operations and the arrest of the youth by Indian troops in IOK.

He said that India had given a license to its army to commit human rights violations in the occupied territory. He said that India could not suppress the Kashmiris' ongoing liberation movement through such cheap tactics.

Imtiaz Wani appealed to the world community to take notice of the military siege and the worst situation in occupied Kashmir and impress upon India to settle the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UN resolutions and the Kashmiris' aspirations.

Related Topics

India Islamabad Occupied Kashmir World Army United Nations Jammu Women Media

Recent Stories

Govt fulfilled its legal responsibility of writing ..

2 minutes ago

Woman drug peddler nabbed, drugs recovered in Muza ..

5 minutes ago

Netherlands record first death in coronavirus outb ..

5 minutes ago

Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Hammad Azhar ..

6 minutes ago

Cameroon confirms first virus case: ministry

5 minutes ago

Various development projects being completed on pr ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.