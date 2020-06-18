Concrete steps devised for dispensation of maximum relief to masses: AJK Prime Minister

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan asserted on Thursday that his government was taking concrete steps to ensure the delivery of maximum relief to the masses at their doorsteps

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan asserted on Thursday that his government was taking concrete steps to ensure the delivery of maximum relief to the masses at their doorsteps.

He expressed these views in his post-budget talk to the media at the sideline of the ongoing budget session of the AJK Legislative Assembly in the State's metropolis on Thursday.

The Prime Minister said that all policies were being devised with special consideration given to the public interest. "The party manifesto was practically implemented in the liberated territory in last four years of the government", PM added.

He expressed profound gratitude to party leader and former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif for taking keen interest and generous support for the development of territory.

Raja Farooq Haider khan hoped that masses in the state would reelect his party considering its performance in the next election.

He congratulated Finance Minister Dr. Najeeb Naqi and his entire team for preparing excellent public friendly budget.

The Prime Minister said that PML-N AJK government appointed the competent officials on administrative positions and adopted the policy of right man for the right job.

He particularly pointed out that his government made institutional reforms, established and maintained good governance as well as strict financial discipline in the state.

Meanwhile, addressing the special meeting of the cabinet, the Prime Minister lauded the performance of Azad Kashmir Central board of Revenue. "Our first priority is to enhance the revenue and present this small region as role model", PM added.

He thanked Federal government for extending all out assistance to the AJK despite its own financial constraints.

The Prime Minister said that present government has presented admirable budget in difficult circumstances.