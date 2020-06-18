UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Concrete Steps Devised For Dispensation Of Maximum Relief To Masses: AJK Prime Minister

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 07:24 PM

Concrete steps devised for dispensation of maximum relief to masses: AJK Prime Minister

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan asserted on Thursday that his government was taking concrete steps to ensure the delivery of maximum relief to the masses at their doorsteps

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan asserted on Thursday that his government was taking concrete steps to ensure the delivery of maximum relief to the masses at their doorsteps.

He expressed these views in his post-budget talk to the media at the sideline of the ongoing budget session of the AJK Legislative Assembly in the State's metropolis on Thursday.

The Prime Minister said that all policies were being devised with special consideration given to the public interest. "The party manifesto was practically implemented in the liberated territory in last four years of the government", PM added.

He expressed profound gratitude to party leader and former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif for taking keen interest and generous support for the development of territory.

Raja Farooq Haider khan hoped that masses in the state would reelect his party considering its performance in the next election.

He congratulated Finance Minister Dr. Najeeb Naqi and his entire team for preparing excellent public friendly budget.

The Prime Minister said that PML-N AJK government appointed the competent officials on administrative positions and adopted the policy of right man for the right job.

He particularly pointed out that his government made institutional reforms, established and maintained good governance as well as strict financial discipline in the state.

Meanwhile, addressing the special meeting of the cabinet, the Prime Minister lauded the performance of Azad Kashmir Central board of Revenue. "Our first priority is to enhance the revenue and present this small region as role model", PM added.

He thanked Federal government for extending all out assistance to the AJK despite its own financial constraints.

The Prime Minister said that present government has presented admirable budget in difficult circumstances.

Related Topics

Election Assembly Nawaz Sharif Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Budget Job Man Azad Jammu And Kashmir Media All Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Naval chief expresses confidence over operational ..

8 minutes ago

Justice Isa’s wife records her statement before ..

23 minutes ago

UN Singles Out Corruption as Major Obstacle to Afg ..

1 minute ago

Rs 2200 mln allocated for Balochistan finance Divi ..

1 minute ago

KP govt increases capacity of hospitals: Ajmal Waz ..

1 minute ago

US virus layoffs top 45 mn as 1.5 mn file new jobl ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.